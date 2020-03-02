MORRIS — The West Central Area girls’ basketball team used a second-half surge to pull away from the Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Wolverines to win 52-32 in Section 6A playoff action at the University of Minnesota - Morris Saturday.
“Tonight was a tale of two halves and thankfully our defense was up to the task when our offense was sputtering,” Knights head coach Eric Schoenbauer said. “The second half of the game was possibly our best half of the season and all of the girls provided things that will never show up in the box score, but those little things created our advantage.”
After holding a slim 15-14 lead at the break, the Knights would score 37 points and hold the Wolverines to 18 to get the win.
Hailey Bennett led the Knights in scoring with 16 points, while teammate Lexi Bright (15) was also in double figures and added nine rebounds to her statline.
The Knights will now travel back to UM - Morris to take on Hancock in the next round of the section playoffs at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
