The Underwood Rockets and West Central Area/Ashby Knights clashed on the gridiron, on Oct. 19. When the dust settled it was a 34-7 win for the visiting Knights.
After a scoreless first quarter, West Central scored on a 44 yard touchdown pass from Anthony Sykora to Cole Anderson, early in the second. They would duplicate their success with a 21 yard touchdown run by Nas Dots, making it 12-0, which would be the score at the break.
Two more touchdowns would be scored in the third quarter by WCA. Sykora added a 15 yard touchdown run, with the two point conversion being good. Brady Lindquist found Sykora for an eight yard TD pass, making it 26-0 after three.
The Rockets found the end zone early in the fourth quarter. Noah Link tossed an 11 yard touchdown pass to Jack Parker, with Parker adding the extra point. The final touchdown was a short pass with the two point conversion for the Knights.
WCA/Ashby had 413 yards of total offense, 329 rushing and 84 passing. Sykora tallied 30 carries for 267 yards.
Underwood had 140 total yards, 114 through the air and 26 on the ground. Link was 11-22 for 99 yards.
"It was a great night to honor our seniors. To our seniors and their parents Jayden, Conner, Conner, Jack, Jacob, Hunter and Dylan; Thank you for all you have done for our football program,” stated Rockets coach Ryan Hendrickson. “We also had our tackle cancer game in which we were able to honor people who have, or have had cancer. Thank you all for your support!”
Underwood will be the No. 8 seed in Section 6A. They will take on the No. 1 seed New York Mills, on Oct. 25.
WCA/A is the No. 4 seed in Section 6AA and will host the No. 5 seed Pillager, on Oct. 25.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone