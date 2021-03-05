WHEATON — The West Central Area boys’ basketball team was in a heated defensive battle with the hosting Wheaton Warriors Thursday. After a tight first half, the Knights got the edge to take down their host 47-42.
"Two things come to mind to sum up this game,” Knights head coach Kraig Hunter said. "One is defense, we talk about defense being the backbone of our program and good defense allows you to still win when you don't have good shooting nights. Secondly, one of the quotes we use from the legendary Don Meyer is 'you've got to find a way to win when the ball doesn't bounce your way.' The ball definitely didn't bounce our way in any aspect of the game tonight, yet our kids played poised, played good defense, and made winning plays.”
The game was tied 20-20 at the break and the Knights built a 10-point lead to open the second half. With ice in their veins, West Central Area shooters made clutch free throws in the final minutes to seal the win.
Grant Beuckens was the lone Knight in double figures in scoring with 11.
The Knights will return home for a 7:30 p.m. contest against Ortonville Friday.
