Runner-up
Buy Now

Junior West Central Area Knights wrestler Jordan Lohse celebrates after outpointing Kimball Area’s Zack Holtz for a chance to compete against Medford’s Willie VonRuden for the state title in the Class A, 154 pound division. Lohse would place second Saturday falling to VonRuden 5-1. 

 Mathew Holding Eagle

ST. PAUL — The Minnesota State High School League individual wrestling tournament closed out with stellar matches Saturday as several area athletes stood at the podium during the awards ceremony.

For the West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville Knights wrestling team, 152-pound wrestler Jordan Lohse would finish as runner-up in Class A.

Lohse’s first match of the day was against Zack Holtz of Kimball Area in the semifinals. Lohse would edge Holtz in a 4-3 decision.

This setup a match with Willie VonRuden of Medford in the finals. VonRuden, top-seeded wrestler in the weight class, would defeat Lohse by a 5-1 decision.

Teammate Nathaniel Kisgen (170) would take on Ashton Hanan of Kimball Area in the consolation bracket, but fell by a 10-5 decision.

For the Fergus Falls Otters, senior wrestler Dustin Portales would take third in Class AA in the 285-pound division.

Portales would fall by pinfall in the semifinals to Kaleb Haase of Redwood Valley. Portales would make the journey through the consolation bracket as he downed Anthony Moe-Tucker of Kasson-Mantorville (pinfall) and win a 9-7 decision over Logan Wingert of Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the third-place match.

For the Otter Tail Central Bulldogs, two wrestlers placed in the top six.

In the 285-pound division, Cian Buehler finished third overall as he defeated Kyle Blazek of Crosby-Ironton (pinfall), Tanner Berghuis of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (8-5) and avenged his only loss of the tournament as he topped Dylan Nirk of Westfield.

At the 195-pound weight class, Zane Swanson finished fourth. Swanson would defeat Canby’s Josh Steffen (13-2), and Wabasso/Red Rock Central’s Derek Werner (7-1) but fall again to Tyler VanLuik (3-1) of Minnewaska.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments