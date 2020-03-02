ST. PAUL — The Minnesota State High School League individual wrestling tournament closed out with stellar matches Saturday as several area athletes stood at the podium during the awards ceremony.
For the West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville Knights wrestling team, 152-pound wrestler Jordan Lohse would finish as runner-up in Class A.
Lohse’s first match of the day was against Zack Holtz of Kimball Area in the semifinals. Lohse would edge Holtz in a 4-3 decision.
This setup a match with Willie VonRuden of Medford in the finals. VonRuden, top-seeded wrestler in the weight class, would defeat Lohse by a 5-1 decision.
Teammate Nathaniel Kisgen (170) would take on Ashton Hanan of Kimball Area in the consolation bracket, but fell by a 10-5 decision.
For the Fergus Falls Otters, senior wrestler Dustin Portales would take third in Class AA in the 285-pound division.
Portales would fall by pinfall in the semifinals to Kaleb Haase of Redwood Valley. Portales would make the journey through the consolation bracket as he downed Anthony Moe-Tucker of Kasson-Mantorville (pinfall) and win a 9-7 decision over Logan Wingert of Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the third-place match.
For the Otter Tail Central Bulldogs, two wrestlers placed in the top six.
In the 285-pound division, Cian Buehler finished third overall as he defeated Kyle Blazek of Crosby-Ironton (pinfall), Tanner Berghuis of Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City (8-5) and avenged his only loss of the tournament as he topped Dylan Nirk of Westfield.
At the 195-pound weight class, Zane Swanson finished fourth. Swanson would defeat Canby’s Josh Steffen (13-2), and Wabasso/Red Rock Central’s Derek Werner (7-1) but fall again to Tyler VanLuik (3-1) of Minnewaska.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.