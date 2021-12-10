GRACEVILLE — The West Central Area (WCA) Knights picked up a 62-42 road win against Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley (CGB) on Thursday night. Ryder Staples led the Knights with 21 points and 13 rebounds, Bryce Kjesbo had 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals and Jacob Strunk was also in double figures with 10 points while grabbing six rebounds, getting four steals, seven deflections, and three assists.
Nas Dotts added seven points, five steals, four rebounds and four assists; Mitch Dewey had five points, five rebounds, an assist, and took a charge; Peyton Hanson added four points, Isaac Kreft two points and two rebounds and Roman Mihailovschi rounded out the scoring with two points.
Knight coach Kraig Hunter said, "We continued to do a lot of things well but had a tough shooting night tonight. Our defense overall was solid again. When we struggled Bryce Kjesbo and Mitch Dewey came in and hit a few shots for us. They have both been playing well-rounded basketball all year for us contributing in scoring, rebounding, passing and defensively."
The Knights were 22 for 58 from the field for 38% and 14 for 22 from the line for 64%. They held the Wolverines to 15 of 52 from the field for 29%. The Wolverines made 8 of 15 free throws. The Knights held a 44-32 rebounding edge.
Charles Kleindl led the Wolverines with 13 points, Ryan Geary 11, Cole Gilsdorf nine, Jens Jorgenson five, Gunnar Hoffman two, and Levi Wolf two.
The Knights 3-0 will host Minnewask on Tuesday in Barrett at 7:30 p.m.
