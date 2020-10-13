BARRETT — The West Central Area volleyball team held on to win a five-set match (25-17, 27-25, 26-28, 20-25,15-12) against Ashby Monday.
“West Central Area is scrappy and rarely let the ball drop,” Arrows head coach Hayley Stevens said. “They found the holes on the court and capitalized on our hesitation to get the ball at times. Although we served 92% we made crucial mistakes on the serving line when they really mattered. We pushed through all five and our energy level wasn't lost even after all a long night of playing.”
The Arrows dug out several balls in the match as Tarryn Hill (43), Ryleigh Brendmoen (40), Catherine Koefod (36), Cailey Schlosser (34), Celi Nelson (28) and Anissa Heinrich (13) all had double-digit digs.
For the Knights, Morgan Stark led the attack with 19 kills, while teammates Mya Foslien (27) and Kaitlyn Hansen (21) were in double figures in digs.
The Arrows will continue on the road as they take on Little Eight Conference foe Underwood at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Knights will host Wheaton at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.
