Knights pick up conference win over Montevideo

The West Central Area Knights boys basketball team won a tightly contested game vs the Montevideo Thunderhawks by the score of 55-46 in Barrett on Jan. 26. The Knights led 29-20 at the half. The Thunderhawks got within four at 44-40. WCA outscored them 11-6 down the stretch on two big baskets by Ben Bye and some free throws by Cole Anderson, Mitch Dewey and Jake Strunk.
Knights coach Kraig Hunter said, "This conference is a battle every night. Another very intense game against a Montevideo team that just beat Morris and won three straight. I thought our defense was as good as it's been the last few games. We also converted and finished well inside on offense."
The Knights made 21-49 shots for 43% and converted 12-17 free throws including 5-6 in the last two minutes. WCA defense held Montevideo to 16-46 from the field for 35%. Montevideo made 11-20 free throws.
The Knights held a 36-29 rebounding edge and both teams had 12 turnovers. Hunter added, "We knew rebounding was going to be a key. Last time they got 16 offensive boards against us. We did a good job of securing and chinning the basketball."
Leaders for the Knights were Bryce Kjesbo who went 8-11 from the field scoring 18 points, grabbing six rebounds. Anderson had 14 points, six rebounds, six assists. Bye had 10 points, six rebounds and Strunk a team high 10 rebounds.
The Knights are now 12-4 and will return to action on Feb 2, at Staples-Motley.
