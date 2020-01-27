BARRETT — The West Central Area boys’ basketball team cruised to a 71-24 victory over Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Friday.

Grant Beuckens led the Knights with 22 points, while Gage Staples (15), Jacob Bright (11) and Jack VanKempen (10) were all in double figures.

The Knights will now travel to take on Upsala at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments