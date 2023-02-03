Knights pick up road win against Cardinals

The West Central Area Knights boys basketball team picked up a 65-38 road win in Staples, on Feb. 2, by making 26-47 shots for 55% while their defense held the Cardinals to 13-54 for 24%. WCA held a slight 33-29 rebounding edge.
Knights coach Kraig Hunter said, "We had a great defensive effort against a very athletic, talented Staples-Motley team. They have had good teams like Detroit Lakes and Browerville tied late in the game and played Pequot Lakes, a state tournament team last year, tough until the last ten minutes. They had a big crowd that was very loud in their historic gym. So with that atmosphere, we were happy to see how our guys came out of the gate and everyone contributed to the win."
"We had good minutes from all of our bigs, Ben Bye, Brett Amundson, Damon Sanstead and Isaac Kreft. Roman Mihailovschi and Cash Nelson gave us good bench minutes at the guard positions."
Bye led the Knights with 15 points, six rebounds. Cole Anderson added 12 points, four rebounds and led the team with six assists. Bryce Kjesbo was also in double figures with 10 points, five rebounds and had two steals.
Mitch Dewey had a great all-around game with nine points, four rebounds and four assists.
Scoring leaders for the Cardinals were Isiaih Schultz 13 points and Avandre Brandt with nine.
The Knights are 13-4 and play Morris at home on Feb 3 and Hillcrest at home on Feb 6.
