Knights pick up road win in Morris

The West Central Area Knights boys basketball picked up a 53-48 road win over the Morris Area Chokio-Alberta Tigers on Dec. 9. The Knights built a 31-21 lead in the first half. The Tigers scored six straight points to cut it to 31-27 until the Knights scored at the halftime buzzer to lead 33-27 at the half.
Coach Kraig Hunter said, "Nas Dotts and Sam Hanson both made some key plays down the stretch on the defensive end to help us get stops to seal the win. We were at a big size disadvantage which we will be all year in this conference. We had some trouble with their size and have to keep working on dealing with that … I love how when we don't play our best, our kids still know how to win tight games."
Leading scorers for the Knights were Cole Anderson with 14, Jacob Strunk 10, Nasir Dotts nine and Bryce Kjesbo also with nine.
Anderson completed a double double by grabbing 10 rebounds to go along with his 14 points. Other rebound leaders were Strunk with 6, and Dotts and Kjesbo with 5 each.
The Knights were 19-53 from the field for 36%, while the Tigers were 18-47 for 38%. The Knights were able to hit six threes while the Tigers only two. The Knights were 9-15 from the free throw line and the Tigers were 10-21.
WCA is now 3-1 on the season and will be next on action on Dec. 15, versus Hillcrest.
