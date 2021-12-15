The WCA Knights moved to 4-0 on the season with an impressive 58-39 win over the Minnewaska Lakers. With the score 8-7, the Knights went on a 29-3 run to build a 37-10 lead at halftime with the final score being 58-39.
"We are really proud of our guys. No one cares who scores the points, they are an unselfish bunch. The passing is contagious and they once again played a stifling, scrappy defensive game,” said Knights head coach Kraig Hunter. “We executed well on offense, we followed our scouting report well on defense, and won the rebounding battle against a bigger team. I think our depth was a big factor as well as we wore them down. We are young, but Ryder Staples is our senior leader on the court and they all follow his lead."
Staples led the Knights again with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, two blocked shots, and took a charge. Jacob Strunk was big again with 13 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists. Cole Anderson added nine points, Bryce Kjesbo seven, Cam Anderson four points, a team high eight assists, and four steals; Nas Dotts had two points, five rebounds, a team high six steals and four assists. Hunter added, "Cam and Nas are two pretty good leaders at our guard spots, they're the ones that get us going with their passing abilities."
Isaac Kreft added three points and three rebounds, Peyton Hanson added three points, and Mitch Dewey had two points, three rebounds, and an assist. Damon Sanstead added two rebounds.
The Knights hit 25-54 shots for 46% and 4-7 free throws. The Lakers hit 16-47 shots for 34% and made 1-4 free throws. The Knights held a 33-30 rebounding edge and their defense forced Minnewaska into 20 turnovers. The Knights took good care of the ball and only turned in over eight times all night.
Hunter Kostlecky led the Lakers in scoring with 13 points, DJ Johnson had nine points, Ethan Qulle seven, Jack Larson seven, Tate Reichman two, and Noah Danielson one.
The Knights (4-0) will host Ortonville on Thursday night in a Pheasant Conference matchup at 7:30 p.m.
