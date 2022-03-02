The West Central Area (WCA) Knights boys basketball team defeated the Battle Lake Battlers 67-52 to finish out their regular season with a 20-4 record. The Knights shot 40% (24-60), compared to Battle Lake at 46% (21-46). WCA hit 10 three-pointers in the game and Battle Lake had four. The Knights turned the ball over 12 times and forced the Battlers into 17 turnovers.
"Battle Lake is an athletic team that has some good overall size, especially in the guards and they shoot the ball well,” mentioned Knights coach Kraig Hunter. “They have been in many games this year. We got up 55-38 but failed to put them away until the final few minutes.”
The Knights placed four players in double figures led by Jacob Strunk with 19 points and nine rebounds. Cam Anderson added 15 points and six assists. Nas Dotts connected on four three-pointers to score 12 points and Cole Anderson had 11 points.
"Tonight we honored our seniors Tyler Biss and Ryder Staples. They are both quality people that we are very proud of,” said Hunter. “We thank them for everything they have given to the program.”
Jack Mekalson led the Battlers with 21 points. Noah Mansker added 13 and Owen Buehler seven.
Battle Lake, at 10-14 on the season, will host Park Christian on Mar. 3, to end the regular season.
The Knights will host Eden Valley- Watkins in the first round of the Section 3AA playoffs on Feb. 5, in Barrett.
