BARRETT — After a slow start, the West Central Area football team recorded its second win of the young season as they defeated the visiting Crookston Pirates 24-6 Friday.
The Pirates would jump out to a 6-0 in the first quarter as Gunnar Gunderson returned a punt 22 yards to paydirt. The Knights would own the rest of the game after the opening quarter as Jaden Norby rushed in 6-yard touchdown. Evan Paulson would hit Torin Olson for a two-point conversion to put West Central Area up 8-6. Norby’s next touchdown, this time from 3 yards out, pushed the lead to 16-6 before halftime.
The second half was much like the beginning of the first as neither team found much success offensively. In the fourth quarter, the Knights put the game to bed as Anthony Sykora scampered into the end zone from 5 yards out. West Central Area would convert its third two-point conversion to finished with the 18-point victory.
Sykora led the ground attack for the Knights as he rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, while Norby finished with 47 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.
Norby would also lead the defensive effort with 7.5 tackles, while Jordan Lohse had an interception.
The Knights will travel to take on Staples-Motley at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
