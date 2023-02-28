Knights steamroll Warriors in the second half

The West Central Area Knights boys basketball team hosted the hot BOLD Warriors on Feb. 24, in Barrett. BOLD had won 14 of their last 16 games including a 72-58 win over the Knights in January.
The Knights had a 34-30 lead at halftime and outscored the Warriors 40-14 in the second half on the way to a 74-44 win. "That was probably the most complete basketball game we've played this year", said Knights coach Kraig Hunter. "Our defense is trusting each other playing together and was very active forcing 20 turnovers. Best rebounding effort we've had all year with a 43-25 rebounding advantage. 18 offensive rebounds and 20 forced turnovers gives us a lot more possessions. They are a big team that pounded us with their physicality last time, so that says a lot about the improvement of our kids' effort from the last time we played them. Probably the best thing was on the offensive end. The kids were all playing for each other. They're all sacrificing for the good of the team and we had a lot of assisted baskets for the third game in a row now."
The Knights were 30-67 for 45% from the field and hit 36% of their threes (9-25). They were 5-12 from the line. BOLD was 20-48 for 44% and only hit 3-15 threes. They were 1-5 from the free throw line.
"Another big key was holding their leading scorer to two points on 1-12 shooting. Jacob Strunk had that job in man-to-man and our guards Nas Dotts, Mitch Dewey and Bryce Kjesbo in forcing him into tough shots vs our zone", added Hunter.
Strunk had 21 points, six rebounds and three steals; Dewey had 11 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals; Kjesbo also had 11 points, led the team with nine rebounds, added three assists and two steals; Ben Bye had 10 points on (5-6) shooting along with eight rebounds and two steals. All 17 Knight players that dressed saw action in the game.
Scoring leaders for BOLD were Ryan King 17 and Andrew Meyers 12 points.
The Knights are now 17-7 and have one regular season game left at Hancock on Feb. 28.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone