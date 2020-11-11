In an back and forth game, the visiting West Central Area volleyball team picked up a four-set (25-12, 23-25, 25-21, 25-18) win over the Hillcrest Comets Tuesday.
“As a team we had a total of twelve ace serves. Steady and aggressive serving was key for us tonight,” Knights head coach Melissa Foslien said.
Elizabeth Rustan led the attack for the Knights with 10 kills, while teammates Brooke Anderson (16) and Sophie Sanstead (15) were both in double figures in digs.
The Comets will head out to take on Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Knights will be back in action Tuesday, Nov. 17 as they host Ortonville at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.