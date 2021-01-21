GRACEVILLE — A strong first-half showing allowed the West Central Area boys’ basketball team to cruised to a 67-28 road victory over Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Thursday.
"We did a nice job with our defensive effort early and were able to build a 34-6 lead,” Knights head coach Kraig Hunter said. "We played hard all night and shared the basketball well."
The Knights led 42-15 at the half and continued to stifle the Wolverines as they forced 20 turnovers on the way to the win.
Brady Reeve led the Knights in scoring with 19 points, while teammate Grant Beuckens dropped in 12. Tate Christenson was in double figures in rebounding with 10 and dished out nine assists.
The Knights will continue on their road trip as they take on Ortonville at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
