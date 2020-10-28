The West Central Area volleyball team battled its way through three tight sets Tuesday as the Knights topped the Parkers Prairie Panthers 26-24, 25-23, 26-23.
“Macy Grosz did a great job putting the ball in the hands of our hitters and we have been cutting down on our errors and learning to trust each other,” Knights head coach Melissa Foslien said.
Elizabeth Rustan led the Knights attack with 15 kills, while teammates Kaitlyn Hansen (25) and Morgan Stark (18) were both in double figures in digs.
