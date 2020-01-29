UPSALA — The West Central Area boys’ basketball team laid claim to a 69-54 victory over Upsala Tuesday.

Jack VanKempen led the Knights with a double-double scoring 15 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Teammates Brady Reeve (12), Gage Staples (11) and Grant Beuckens (11) were all in double figures.

Knights will welcome in the Morris Area Tigers for a 4:30 p.m. tilt Saturday.

