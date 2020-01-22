The Hillcrest girls’ basketball team struggled on the defensive end Tuesday as the visiting West Central Area Knights took home a 61-29 win.
“We really struggled with their defensive pressure and physicality,” Comets head coach Hannah Clark said. “We were never able to get into any sort of offensive rhythm. Madi did a nice job looking for her shot and shooting the ball with confidence.”
Madison Foss was the lone Comet in double figures in scoring with 11 points.
Lexi Bright led the way for the Knights with 23 points, while Brynn Fernholz added 12 tallies.
The Comets will welcome in Little Eight Conference rival Ashby at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
The Knights will return home to take on the Ortonville Trojans at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
