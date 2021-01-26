ORTONVILLE — The West Central Area boys’ basketball team picked up an early season road victory Monday as the Knights handed the Ortonville Trojans a 69-38 loss.
The Knights would take command of the game in the first half as they built a 36-16 lead before the break. West Central Area did not let up on the gas as they outscored Ortonville 33-22 in the second half.
“We had great contributions from everyone tonight,” Knights head coach Kraig Hunter said. “We were not only balanced in scoring but we had good balance in rebounding and assists as everyone was distributing the ball. We also had several guys with two or three steals so we were active as a team on the defensive end as well.”
Grant Beuckens and Tate Christenson led West Central in scoring with 17 points apiece, while teammate Ryley Staples was also in double figures with 11 points. Brady Reeve led the Knights on the boards with 10 rebounds. “Brady does so many little things that you don’t always see in the stats. He played tough post defense once again, he set some great screens to get guys open and he draws a lot of double teams which opens up our other shooters,” Hunter said.
The Knights will return home to take on the Hancock Owls at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
