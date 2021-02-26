BATTLE LAKE —The West Central Area boys’ basketball team used a balanced scoring attack to upend the hosting Battle Lake Battlers 74-46 Thursday.
The Knights jumped out to an 11-2 lead and rode that to 37-25 before the break. In the second half, the Battlers struggled from the field as the Knights went on a 32-9 run and never looked back.
“We did a lot of things well tonight”, Knights head coach Kraig Hunter said. “We’ve continued to force turnovers and do a good job on the offensive boards giving us more opportunities. I thought we pushed well in transition and when it wasn’t there, we ran our half court offense much better tonight. We also capitalized at the free throw line attacking the basket and converting a high number of free throws.”
Grant Beuckens led the Knights in scoring with 16 points, while teammates Ryder Staples (13) and Tate Christenson (12) were both in double digits. Brady Reeve led the Knights on the glass with 12 rebounds.
The Battlers were led in scoring by Drew Johnson with 21 points as he made seven 3-pointers.
The Knights will now travel to take on the Hancock Owls at 7:30 p.m. Monday. The Battlers will look to get back on track as they travel to take on Little Eight Conference rival Ashby at 7:15 p.m. Monday.
