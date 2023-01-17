Knights use big first half enroute to win over Chargers

The West Central Area Knights boys basketball team built a 60-14 lead at halftime over the Brandon-Evansville Chargers on Jan. 16, in Evansville. The Knights were able to play their bench extensively for much of the second half as all 15 players saw action. The final score was 77-44.
WCA hit 32-59 shots for 56% and made 9-20 threes for 45%. B-E shot 15-45 for 33% and 4-18 on threes for 22%. From the free throw line, the Knights were 4-8 and the Chargers 10-15. Unofficially the Knights had a 34-24 edge on the boards.
Leaders for the Knights were Cole Anderson with 16 points and a team high five assists, Ben Bye provided 12 points and five rebounds, Mitch Dewey had 11 points and Nasir Dotts 10.
Knights coach Kraig Hunter said, "Our guys in our first half rotation really came out intense and with good defensive pressure. We shared the ball well also. All fifteen guys contributed even if they didn't all score. Many of them had a few rebounds, steals and deflections."
Leading scorers for Brandon-Evansville were Desmond White 11, Micah Fuller and Stephen Hamilton with seven each.
The Knights are now 10-2 on the season and have road games at Sauk Centre on Jan. 19 and at BOLD on Jan. 20.
