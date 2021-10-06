BARRETT — The West Central Area volleyball team hosted Pelican Rapids Tuesday but Vikings, who have played five games in an eight day stretch, may have been suffering from fatigue as they fell in three straight close sets (25-20, 25-19, 25-16).
The Vikings started Set 1 strong highlighted by proficient blocking by Ellie Welch and Taia Marich. Although the Knights were without their starting libero Kaitlyn Hansen they were able to clinch all three sets late after some back and forth.
“We really miss her (Hansen’s) communication when she is not out on the court calling open shots for our hitters,” said Knights head coach Melissa Foslien. “Sophie Sanstead stepped up and did an excellent job in her place. We were weak in blocking, we definitely need to tighten things up at the net.”
Morgan Korg and Kelsey Isaman passed the ball well for Pelican Rapids to give their setter Sophia Paulson more hitters available to get their offense moving but too many unearned points were given to the Knights on hitting and service errors. The Vikings also had a hard time dealing with the Knights’ short tip game as that proved an integral play for WCA’s victory.
“All of our hitters played very aggressively, Mya Foslien had a great kill to end the first set. Again a solid performance by Elizabeth Rustan hitting from the outside too,” said coach Foslien. “We know that we still need to work and keep getting better.”
Stat leaders for the Knights were Elizabeth Rustan (10/10 serving, 1 ace, 12 digs, 12 kills, 1 block), Whitney Westrom (11/12 serving, 1 ace, 3 digs, 5 kills), Macy Grosz (17/17 serving, 2 aces, 32 set assists, 16 digs, 1 kill), Mya Foslien (10/10 serving, 1 ace, 11 digs, 13 kills), Lexi Hunter (6/7 serving, 1 ace, 2 digs), Addison Staples (12/14 serving, 1 ace, 3 set assists, 7 digs, 1 kill), Sophie Sanstead (9 digs, 1 kill), Madelyn Westrom (7 digs) and Halle Foslien (6 kills, 1 block).
As a team Pelican Rapids had their best night in the blocking department all season long with eight block kills.
“We knew tonight we needed to be stronger at the net offensively and defensively. We did a good job defensively at the net all night,” said Vikings head coach Heidi Isaman. “The Vikings fought hard and made some huge improvements tonight but too many errors hindered us from getting a big enough run going.”
Stat leaders for the Vikings were Kelsey Isaman (1 ace, 7 kills, 8 digs, 1 block), Tori Stephenson (1 ace, 8 kills, 7digs), Ellie Welch (5 kills, 2 digs, 2.5 blocks), Anna Roisum (4 kills, 4 digs, 2.5 blocks), Taia Marich (1 kill, 1 block), Morgan Korf (19 digs), Zoe Kekaha (9 digs) and Sophia Paulson (24 assists, 3 digs).
The Vikings will now enjoy a well-deserved break before hitting the court again against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. while the Knights will host Ortonville Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
