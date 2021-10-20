HANCOCK — The West Central Area (WCA) volleyball team ended their regular season on the road Tuesday with the Owls defeating the Knights in five sets 14-25, 11-25, 25-15, 25-20 and 9-15.
After starting off with a tough couple of matches where the Knights couldn’t get in sync they started turning things around in the third and fourth set.
“The team got on a roll serving well, Elizabeth Rustan served aggressively to tally six aces and Mya Foslien had four,” said Knights head coach Melissa Foslien “Mya Foslien and Whitney Westrom really did an amazing job in Set 4 being aggressive at the net. Macy Grosz did a great job of mixing up the offense to avoid the block when she could and had a nice night on defense as well.”
After rallying back to tie the matchup, Game 5 got away from the Knights with the Owls gaining a 10-3 advantage. WCA would battle back making it 11-9 but the Owls rattled off four straight to finish the set 15-9 to win the matchup.
The Knights end their regular season with a 21-6 record as they look forward to their first playoff match Oct. 29.
