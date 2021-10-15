BARRETT — The West Central Area volleyball team celebrated Senior Night and their last home game of the season Thursday with a sweep of Swanville in three straight (26-24, 25-15, 25-16).
In a cruel twist of fate Knights standout Elizabeth Rustan went down with an ankle injury in pregame warmups leaving head coach Melissa Foslien scrambling to fill her role in the lineup. After a rocky start to a very close first set Rustan entered the game while tied 21-21 and announced her return with a monster kill that swung the momentum in WCA’s favor as they finished out the first set 26-24.
Set 2 was marked by some impressive play from the Knights’ younger ranks as defensive specialist Sophia Sanstead is out with a shoulder dislocation sustained in Monday’s game. Sophomore Alaina Sykora relieved Rustan in the back row, serving well from the line.
In the third set eighth-grader Izzy Puchalski entered the match and had four kills.
“We have to get these girls some experience, they have some big shoes to fill for next year, but we want our players healthy and ready to play as we close our season and enter the playoffs!” said coach Foslien. “Outside hitter Mya Foslien came alive and had 11 kills on the night. She needed to be on tonight with what happened early on in the game, she stepped up, Whitney Westrom did too. We need to face adversity sometimes to see how we bounce back.”
