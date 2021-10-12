MAHNOMEN — The West Central Area volleyball team had a stellar showing in Mahnomen’s tournament Saturday taking second place overall defeating Norman County East 2-0 (25-21, 25-21), Red Lake Falls 2-0 (25-17, 25-13), Red Lake County Central 2-0 (25-13, 26-24) before their only loss of the day to Sacred Heart 2-1 ( 25-21, 17-25, 6-15).
“Overall it was a great day for the lady Knights on Saturday. We played well as a team, and had some amazing plays on the day. Halle Foslien had a couple of sets where she blocked very well. Macy Grosz played excellent as well, working on running a quick offense when she could. Mya Foslien and Elizabeth Rustan were at times unstoppable from the outside,” said Knights head coach Melissa Foslien. “The Knights seemed to roll into the championship match ready for Sacred Heart, even taking the first set. However, the momentum changed in Set 2, where the Knights had a hard time serve receiving and when you struggle to pass the tides change quickly. The third and deciding set was our greatest point differential for the season. Some games are just going to go like that, but at this point in the season we want to be mentally tough enough to get ourselves out of those ruts. Our blocking game wasn’t nearly as strong against the Eagles either. We needed those touches as they were an aggressive hitting team. We always need to learn from losses, and I think we realized that it’s not fun to have to scramble to make plays, we all have to do our jobs, when everyone is on the struggle bus it’s hard to turn things around!”
