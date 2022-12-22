Knights win big over Melrose

The West Central Area Knights boys basketball squad posted a convincing 68-35 over the perennial powerhouse Melrose Dutchmen on Dec. 20, in Barrett. Melrose took an early 5-2 lead before the Knight rattled off ten straight points to lead 12-5. The Knights extended the lead to 33-20 at the half. The closest the Dutchment would get in the second half was 38-26 when the Knights rattled off another 10-0 run to lead 48-26. WCA finished strong making the final 68-35.
Knights coach Kraig Hunter said, "We played a complete game. The unselfish sharing of the basketball and sharp cutting led to many good looks for us tonight. When we were doubled we kicked out and drained threes, we made free throws, we rebounded well, we took care of the ball only turning it over 10 times against a very good defense and most importantly, our defensive energy was the best it's been all year. Great pressure from our guys. Putting all of this together is a great formula for successful basketball. Very proud of our guys' effort and teamwork."
WCA made 24-42 from the field for 57% (7-17 threes for 41%) compared to holding Melrose to 12-42 for 27% (4-18 threes for 22%). From the free throw line the Knights were 13-18 for 72% and Melrose 8-12 for 67%. The Knights outrebounded the much bigger Dutchmen 30-24 and forced 20 turnovers. "We kept telling them in practice all week, ‘the possession isn't over until you secure the basketball.’ Melrose is big and physical and we had to box out and secure the ball and we did that very well,” added Hunter.
The Knights used depth and balance again. Cole Anderson had 15 points, Mitch Dewey 12, Bryce Kjesbo 12, Sam Hanson 10, Jacob Strunk nine, Nasir Dotts four, Owen Sanstead three, Brett Amundson two and Damon Sanstead one.
The Knights had a team rebounding mentality. Anderson had six, Strunk five, Kjesbo four, Amundson, Hanson and Dotts all three.
Anderson led the team in assists with 10. Dotts led in steals with four while Anderson, Strunk, Dewey, Kjesbo, and Roman Mihailovschi all had two.
