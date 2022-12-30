Knights win Pelican Rapids Holiday Classic

The West Central Area Knights boys basketball team defeated the Pelican Rapids Vikings 64-62 to win the Pelican Rapids Holiday tournament championship, on Dec. 29. The Knights trailed just about the entire way for the second night in a row. Down eight points with three minutes to go, the Knights completed another comeback win.
"Obviously, we feel fortunate to win", said Knights coach Kraig Hunter. "We have nothing but respect for the Pelican Rapids program. They are well coached on both offense and defense. Once again we ran into a hot shooting team as the Vikings hit 12-25 threes. As I said last night, we love the resilience and poise of our kids. We made some big plays again. Mitch Dewey and Sam Hanson hit some big shots down the stretch tonight and of course we made some key defensive stops when we had to."
The Vikings hit 25-50 shots for 50%, while the Knights hit 21-46 for 46% (8-19 on threes for 42%). From the free throw line, the Knights were 14-21 and the Vikings 0-3.
Hunter added, "We work a lot on trying to attack the basket and not settling for contested jump shots. I thought us doing that and getting to the line was a big key the last two nights along with the turnover battle. Once again, we took good care of the ball and forced some turnovers with our defense at key times."
Scoring for the Knights were Cole Anderson with 20, Byce Kjesbo 17, Mitch Dewey nine, Nasir Dotts seven, Sam Hanson six and Jacob Strunk five. Anderson completed a double double leading the team with 12 rebounds. Dotts led the team with five assists while Anderson added three. Dotts and Strunk were the steal leaders with three each while Kjesbo and Anderson had two each.
“It was a back and forth game that was tight throughout with neither team able to gain much separation,” mentioned Vikings coach John Gullingsrud. “We seemed to have the lead for much of the second half and held a five point advantage with three minutes to go, but WCA made the big shots and winning plays when they mattered in those last few minutes.”
Scoring leaders for the Vikings were Charlie Larson 14, Ian Fahje 11, Luke Sjolie 11 and Hunter Williams eight.
WCA, at 6-1, returns to action on Jan. 3, versus Barnesville.
Pelican, 6-2, will travel to East Grand Forks, on Jan 3.
