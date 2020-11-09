PILLAGER — The West Central Area/Ashby football team overcame four turnovers as the Knights downed the Pillager Huskies 28-20 Friday.

The Knights got on the board early in the first quarter as Jaden Norby rushed in a 5-yard touchdown. A failed two-point conversion kept the score 6-0. The Huskies would respond midway through the quarter as quarterback Blake Clark hit Quintin Laveau for a 21-yard touchdown, but the game remained tied 6-6 after a failed two-point play. Norby would put the Knights back on top with another 5-yard touchdown run.

Pillager would storm back in the second as Hunter Gjovik would pick up a West Central Area fumble and rumble into the end zone for a touchdown to tie the game 12-12. The Huskies took the lead on their next drive as Griffin Decker took off for a 60-yard touchdown run and a successful two-point run from Gjovik put the Knights down 20-12. The Knights tied the game up before half as Anthony Sykora plunged into the end zone from 2 yards out and followed with a two-point run.

In the second half, the Knights would score the lone points as Jordan Lohse rushed in a 9-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Evan Paulson found Torin Olson for a two-point pass to close out the scoring.

Lohse led the Knights in rushing with 114 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, while Norby had two receptions for 60 yards in the game. Norby would also lead West Central on defense with 9 ½ tackles.

