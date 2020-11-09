PILLAGER — The West Central Area/Ashby football team overcame four turnovers as the Knights downed the Pillager Huskies 28-20 Friday.
The Knights got on the board early in the first quarter as Jaden Norby rushed in a 5-yard touchdown. A failed two-point conversion kept the score 6-0. The Huskies would respond midway through the quarter as quarterback Blake Clark hit Quintin Laveau for a 21-yard touchdown, but the game remained tied 6-6 after a failed two-point play. Norby would put the Knights back on top with another 5-yard touchdown run.
Pillager would storm back in the second as Hunter Gjovik would pick up a West Central Area fumble and rumble into the end zone for a touchdown to tie the game 12-12. The Huskies took the lead on their next drive as Griffin Decker took off for a 60-yard touchdown run and a successful two-point run from Gjovik put the Knights down 20-12. The Knights tied the game up before half as Anthony Sykora plunged into the end zone from 2 yards out and followed with a two-point run.
In the second half, the Knights would score the lone points as Jordan Lohse rushed in a 9-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Evan Paulson found Torin Olson for a two-point pass to close out the scoring.
Lohse led the Knights in rushing with 114 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, while Norby had two receptions for 60 yards in the game. Norby would also lead West Central on defense with 9 ½ tackles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.