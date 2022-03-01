The West Central Area (WCA) Knights boys basketball team captured their third straight Pheasant Conference championship, with a 58-41 victory at the Hancock Owls. The Owls had won 11 straight games coming into the game and had defeated the Knights 80-61 earlier in the season. Both teams came into the final conference game at 10-1 in the conference.
”I am just at a loss where to even start”, said Knights coach Kraig Hunter. “For all that we’ve lost over the past two years and as young and inexperienced as we were coming into this year, there aren’t enough words to describe this group of kids, this team and what they’ve accomplished. Cory Bedel is such a good coach, Hancock always has size and talented players and Bedel gets them to play such good defense. So to go on their floor and come out victorious, is a pretty worthy accomplishment.”
The Knights shot 21-46 for 46% and hit seven three-pointers in the game. The Owls were 16-47 for 34% and only hit three three-pointers. The Owls held a 33-28 advantage on the boards. However, the Knights forced the Owls into 20 turnovers while committing 14.
WCA assistant coach Jon Nelson said about the Knights players, “When Hancock went up 9-4, they did not deter from the game plan, they just brought more intensity. When the Owls made two runs in the second half, there was no panic, they made defensive stops. That’s as well as you can follow a game plan. They are all in.”
Cole Anderson had 18 points and eight rebounds, to lead WCA. Jacob Strunk finished with 11 points and Bryce Kjesbo had nine.
The Knights moved to 19-4 on the year.
They will wrap up the regular season on Mar. 1, hosting Battle Lake.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone