Knights withstand 12 three-pointers, playing short handed in win

The Park Rapids Panthers hit 12-24 three point shots but the West Central Area Knights still ground out a 72-67 win in boys basketball, on Dec. 2. The Knights were already without their point guard Cam Anderson who is out for the season with a knee injury and they were also missing last year's MVP Cole Anderson out with illness. Their other senior captain Jacob Strunk had to sit a big chunk of the game with foul trouble. Therefore, the rest of the Knights squad all had to rise to the challenge and they did.
Coach Kraig Hunter said: "All ten of our players that were on the floor had key plays that helped us to the win. Park Rapids played an amazing game and we trailed a majority of the first half. We were down 34-48 at the half."
The Knights were able to build a 54-48 lead but the Panthers managed to come back and take a 62-60 lead. The Knights stayed poised, rattling off a 10-0 run to lead 70-62.
The Knights had very balanced scoring. Bryce Kjesbo had 14 points, Brett Amundson 12, Jacob Strunk 11, Nasir Dotts 10, Mitch Dewey nine, Sam Hanson six, Roman Mihailovshi four and Ben Bye, Damon Sanstead and Isaac Kreft all scored two points.
"Kjesbo carried us in scoring the first half while Amundson was huge for us in the second half. Dewey hit some clutch shots at crucial times as well as leading us in steals,” stated Hunter. “Strunk was steady as seniors should be and Dotts was back to himself all over the floor. Mihailovschi also had a key steal and two baskets at crucial times, Sam Hanson played stellar defense, gave us some momentum plays and iced the game for us with four free throws down the stretch. Kreft, Sanstead and Bye also all played big at different times in the game rotating in at the post position."
Amundson led the team with eight rebounds, while Strunk had five. Dotts led the team in assists with seven while Strunk and Mihailovschi had three each. Steal leaders were Dewey with four and Dotts and Strunk with three each.
Scoring for the Panthers were Noah Morris with 17, Mason Yilenemi 15, Noah Larson 14, Matt Johanning eight, Caleb Arola four, Landon Strasburg three, Corey Johnson three and Hunter Harrison three.
The Knights were 30-55 from the field for 55% and the Panthers were 23-50 for 46%. Both teams made 9-15 free throws.
Now at 1-1, WCA will host Wadena-Deer Creek, on Dec. 6.
