MORRIS — The West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville wrestling team saw each of its wrestlers place in the top six as the Knights laid claim to the Dr. Busian Memorial Invitational title Saturday.
Nathaniel Kisgen would take the top spot in the 170-pound division as he pinned all three of his opponents for the title. Teammates Ashton Danner (126), Anthony Sykora (138), Jordan Lohse (152) and Deklin Goeden (195) claimed runner-up honors, while Colton Lundquist (182) finished in third.
Rounding out the team were fourth-place finishers Hunter Gruchow (106), Kade Olson (146), Bret Duncan (160) and Colin Anderson (285), fifth-place finishers Solomon Wales (120) and Justin Blascyk (220), and sixth-place finisher Adam Lohse (113).
The Knights will now prepare for the first round of the Section 6A team tournament as they host the winner of Border West and Breckenridge at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
