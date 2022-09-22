Hosting Saint Cloud Technical and Community College, on Sept. 21, the M State volleyball team remained undefeated in conference play, in a 3-0 win. Set scores were 25-18, 25-18 and 25-11.
Offensively, Emily Dehler led the way with 12 kills. Kaleigh Sip chipped in with nine, Lindsey Kurz had eight and Faith Marion with seven. Kaia Strom provided 32 assists and was perfect at the service line.
Avery Wanner had 17 digs and four aces, while Marion had 11 digs.
“The team played exceptionally well,” said Lady Spartans coach Abby Crowser. “We started out strong right away and our goal after the first set was to stay consistent throughout the whole match. We executed our game plan perfectly and played the best we have all season. The girls are getting comfortable in their roles on the court and it’s showing. We are looking forward to seeing what they will accomplish together this year.”
M State has won seven straight matches and is 10-5 on the season. They will be in Bismarck this weekend, for a pair of games against Miles Community College and Dakota County Technical College.
