The M State Lady Spartans softball team split a pair of games with the Warriors from Ridgewater College in Willmar, on Thursday. The Lady Spartans rode a strong pitching performance by Maddy Shjerve to a 5-3 game one victory but struggled at the plate in game two and lost 12-3 in the nightcap.
Shjerve helped her cause with a first inning RBI single to give the Lady Spartans an early 2-0 lead. Mackenna Kehoe blasted a triple to left field in the third inning and scored for a 3-0 M State lead. In the fourth, Mackenzie Foss hit an absolute bomb into the wind that cleared the left center field fence for a 4-0 lead and the Lady Spartans would tack on another run for a 5-0 lead.
That was all Shjerve needed as she made her pitches and worked out of jams in the sixth and seventh inning. Shjerve was helped in the sixth inning by an inning ending fielding gem by Foss. With bases loaded the Ridgewater batter hit a sharp ground ball up the middle, Foss dove to her left behind second base and made the flip to second baseman Emma Bartels to end the inning.
Shjerve picked up the complete game win and the Lady Spartans were strong in the field to back her up.
In game two, the Lady Spartans were never able to string quality at bats together and made a couple of big fielding mistakes that led to the 12-3 loss.
After early week losses, M State is now at 6-16 on the season. They will play at home May 2, against St. Cloud.
