The M State Fergus Falls Lady Spartan softball team played extremely well Apr. 22, coming away with two wins against the Blue Devils from Riverland College in Austin. The Lady Spartans put it all together in game one with great pitching by Maddy Shjerve, outstanding defensive play and clutch hitting for a 10-2 win in five innings. Game two was more of the same as Madisyn Missling threw her best game of the year and, once again, solid defense and timely hits led the Lady Spartans to a 12-1 win.
In game one, Shjerve helped herself out with a two out RBI single in the first for an early Lady Spartan lead. They scored three more in the second with the big hit being a triple by Anissa Antonsen. M State took advantage of some walks and errors to score four more runs in the middle innings to make the score 8-2.
College softball uses an 8-run rule after five innings and the Lady Spartans put the game away in the sixth. Mackenna Kehoe picked up an RBI on a single and Abby Tysdal sealed the win with a booming line drive to center field to score the final run for the 10-2 victory.
In game two, Kehoe and Tysdal picked up RBI base hits as the Lady Spartans grabbed an early 3-0 lead. They blew the game open with an eight run second inning. Kehoe had a two run single, Lydia Baker a two run double and Mikayla Geiser a run scoring single. Hannah Scherr picked up an RBI on a single and Makayla Huus roped a line drive double down the left field line to score Scherr. When the dust settled, the Lady Spartans had a commanding 11-1 lead.
That was more than enough for pitcher Missling as she had some quick innings to help the Lady Spartans beat the rain. Baker hit another double to pick up the final RBI of the game for a 12-1 lead. The game ended on a beautiful 6-4-3 double play that went from Foss to Geiser to Baker and really put an exclamation point on the fine defense the Lady Spartans played all day.
