Lady Spartans end regular season with a pair of victories

The M State Lady Spartans volleyball team wrapped up their regular season with wins over Riverland and Rochester on Oct. 21 and 22, respectively.
Against Riverland, M State used a precise offensive attack to win 3-0: 25-18, 25-19 and 25-17. They racked up 47 kills over the three sets. Faith Marion led the way with 16, Kaleigh Sip had 11 and Emily Dehler provided 10. Kaia Strom finished with 34 assists. Defensively, Avery Wanner came up with 29 digs, Kendra Emery had 20 and Marion, 10. M State also served at a 92% clip against Riverland.
“We were happy to get a solid win to start off the weekend,” said Lady Spartans coach Abby Crowser. “We needed it to get back on track and it was also a great way to celebrate our sophomores who we recognized. We have one more tough game to finish out the regular season before playoffs, against Rochester, but we are looking forward to good competition to prepare for the regional tournament.”
The matchup with Rochester went all five sets, but resulted in a Lady Spartans win. Set scores were: 23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-27 and 15-11.
Marion had 18 kills and 11 digs. Sip was good for 13 kills and 11 digs. Strom contributed 41 assists, 18 digs and five kills. Dehler came up with 11 kills and 11 digs.
“So glad we were able to get the win against Rochester,” said Crowser. “We are now the No. 2 seed heading into the regional tournament and we are happy with where that puts us. Everyone on the team contributed to the win. Our blocking was solid, our hitters were aggressive and our backrow did a good job at getting the first pass for Strom to have all options on offense. They did well and we are happy that we finished the regular season strong. Now it’s time to prepare and work hard to be successful at regionals.”
The Region 13B tournament begins in Virginia, on Friday. The No. 1 seed from the north, Mesabi Range, will play the No. 4 seed from the south, Saint Cloud Technical and Community College. M State, the No. 2 seed from the south, will play Northland Community College, the No. 3 seed from the North. The two winners will play for the region title, on Oct. 29.
The Region 13A Tournament will be hosted by Century College, the south No. 1 seed. They will play against Central Lakes, No. 4 seed from the north, on Friday. Rochester Community and Technical College, No. 3 seed from the south will battle Itasca, the No. 2 seed from the north. The two winners will play on Oct. 29, for the championship of Region 13A.
The Region winners will advance to the NJCAA Division III National Volleyball Tournament Nov. 10-12, at the National Sports Center in Rochester.