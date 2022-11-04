Lady Spartans garner conference and region awards

The Minnesota College Athletic Conference volleyball coaches have selected their 18-member North and South All-Division teams, coaches-of-the-year and players-of-the-year for 2022. The top nine vote-getters from each division were also named to the All-MCAC Team.
In the North Division, Kaelynn Kudis was named the MCAC North Player-of-the-Year. Kudis, a sophomore middle blocker from Minnesota North College — Mesabi Range. The coaches selected Minnesota North — Mesabi Range head coach, Sara Matuszak, as this year’s MCAC North Division Coach-of-the-Year.
Simone Mortel, Century College’s sophomore middle hitter, has been named the MCAC South Player-of-the-Year. Century College’s head coach, Jay Kam, has been named the MCAC South Coach-of-the-Year.
For M State, sophomore setter Kaia Strom was named first team in the south division. Also on the first team was freshman outside hitter Faith Marion. On the second team are sophomore libero Avery Wanner, sophomore middle hitter Evmily Dehler and freshman outside hitter Kaleigh Sip.
Marion and Strom were both named all-conference. Strom all-region.
M State will play Monroe College in opening round action at the national tournament, on Nov. 10. Century College has a bye into quarterfinals.
