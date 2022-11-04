 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lady Spartans garner conference and region awards

  • Updated
The Team

The Lady Spartans during introductions earlier this season. M State had multiple players garner regular season honors and are looking forward to the national tournament, beginning on Nov. 10. 

 Carl Hauser | Daily Journal

The Minnesota College Athletic Conference volleyball coaches have selected their 18-member North and South All-Division teams, coaches-of-the-year and players-of-the-year for 2022. The top nine vote-getters from each division were also named to the All-MCAC Team.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred