Lady Spartans go 1-1 at Central Lakes Classic

The M State Lady Spartans basketball team opened play in the Central Lakes Classic on Dec. 16 with a 71-57 loss to the host Central Lakes Raiders.
The Raiders held a seven point lead after the first quarter and it would be a seven point lead at the break, 39-32. Central Lakes outscored the Lady Spartans by five in the third and two more in the fourth quarter.
Central Lakes shot 43% (28-65) and M State hit 38% (21-55) of their shots. M State struggled to take care of the ball as they recorded 34 turnovers which led directly to 18 points. The Raiders held a slight edge on the boards, 33-31.
Lindsey Kurz led M State with 16 points and nine rebounds. Emily Dehler added 13 points with five rebounds and Ashley Dreger chipped in with seven points and seven rebounds.
M State 72 Rainy River 64
Looking to bounce back the next day, the Lady Spartans held off a rally by Rainy River to pick up a 72-64 win.
M State led 15-14 after the first 10 minutes and then went plus eight in the second to snag a 35-26 halftime lead.
They would extend that advantage to 15 after the third before Rainy River outscored the Lady Spartans 26-19 in the fourth.
Dehler posted a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Itzel Salazar poured in a team high 18 points. Hailey Nelson was also in double figures, with 14.
M State shot 34.5% (20-58) and won the rebounding battle, 53-45.
Now at 6-5 on the season, the Lady Spartans return to action with their annual Spartan Classic, on Dec. 30-31.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone