Lady Spartans open up fall season

The M State Lady Spartans Volleyball team had four matches at the Mystic Invite this past weekend, hosted by Bismarck State (in Bismarck, N.D.). Things did not go M State’s way, as they dropped a pair of contests on Aug. 18 and Aug. 19.
Bismarck State 3 M State 0
The host team won via set scores of 25-19, 25-14 and 25-9. Kaleigh Sip, Kaleigh Peterson and Kendra Emery led the attack with five kills each. Cassie Dahl had nine assists and seven digs while Maddie Ballweg had a team high nine digs.
Miles Community College 3 M State 0
It was another sweet on the 18th, as Miles won 25-13, 25-19 and 25-19. Dahl had another nine assists with also seven kills. Emery 11 digs and seven kills, with Ballweg leading the team in digs (16).
Lake Region State 3 M State 0
Set scores were 25-19, 25-19 and 25-19. Emery had a double-double of 11 kills and 11 digs, plus 6/6 serving and one ace. Dahl also produced a double-double, 12 digs with 10 assists. She picked up six kills and three aces. Ballweg chipped in with 13 digs and four aces.
Dawson Community College 3 M State 0
Wrapping up their weekend, the Lady Spartans fell 25-16, 25-21 and 25-13. For the second match in-a-row, Dahl came up with a double-double (14 assists and 12 digs). Ballweg and Schaefer combined for 18 digs, with Madi Foss, Sip and Peterson with four kills each.
“It was a bit of a rough weekend without starter Faith Marion,” stated Head Coach Abby Crowser. “We are hoping to have her back for our home match this coming Friday against Central Lakes.”
The game on Friday begins a modest three game home stand for M State Volleyball.
