The M State Lady Spartans volleyball team picked up a pair of wins, on Sept. 16 and 17. First they swept Western Tech, 25-12, 25-11 and 25-11. Then it was a five set thriller over Century College, 25-22, 21-25, 27-25, 26-28 and 15-13.



