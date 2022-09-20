The M State Lady Spartans volleyball team picked up a pair of wins, on Sept. 16 and 17. First they swept Western Tech, 25-12, 25-11 and 25-11. Then it was a five set thriller over Century College, 25-22, 21-25, 27-25, 26-28 and 15-13.
Against Tech, M State had 12 aces and went 67-73 from the service line. Both Kendra Emery and Avery Wanner had four aces.
Faith Marion led the Lady Spartans with 14 kills and Kaia Strom had 24 assists. Wanner, Emery and Marion were all in double digits with digs, going 19,13 and 11, respectively.
In the battle with Century, once again the Lady Spartans produced 12 aces, with four from Wanner. Marion had 22 kills, while Lindsey Kurz had eight and Emily Dehler with seven. Strom provided 41 assists. Warner had 32 digs and Emery 24.
“We knew going into this match that it was going to be competitive and tough,” said M State coach Abby Crowser. “Century is currently ranked No. 8 and we are No. 7 and it was a back and forth battle the whole match. Before the start of the fifth set we were calm because we have had several 5 set matches already this season and know how to handle the pressure. One of this team’s strengths is never giving up and executing when we need it most. Seeing them work together and have everyone contribute to be successful is so fun to see. Our goal this season is to get a little better everyday whether it’s in practice or a match and we plan to continue that positive progression day by day.”
The pair of victories moved the Lady Spartans to 10-4 and 5-0 in conference play. They will next be in action on Sept. 21, hosting Saint Cloud, before a pair of home games this weekend.
