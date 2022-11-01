Lady Spartans punch return ticket to nationals

The region champions, front row from left to right: Brooke Hovland, Faith Marion, Kendra Emery, Avery Wanner and Kaia Strom. Back row, left to right: Lindsey Kurz, Kaleigh Sip, Emily Dehler, Kaisa Jones, Alaina Anderson and Laci Strom.
Competing in the Region 13 volleyball tournament this past weekend in Virginia, the M State Lady Spartans picked up a pair of victories, returning to the national tournament.
In the opening round, they swept Northland Community College, 25-11, 25-17 and 25-18.
Faith Marion provided 11 digs, 10 kills and three aces. Kaleigh Sip also had 10 kills. Kaia Strom came up with 27 assists and 13 digs. Avery Wanner finished with 27 digs.
With a trip to nationals on the line, M State came up with a 3-1 win over Saint Cloud Technical and Community College (25-22, 22-25, 28-26 and 25-22), on Oct. 29.
“We had a goal in mind this weekend and it was to go back to nationals,” said M State coach Abby Crowser. “In order to accomplish that goal, we had to take one match at a time and be focused. On Friday against Northland we played very solid and balanced. Getting the win in three sets was a great way to start and we were ready to have another match up with St. Cloud for the championship. Throughout the whole match, the team’s determination and drive to win never wavered. Even when we were down by a large margin in the second set, they were able to regain their composure and get their momentum going again to comeback and take the third and fourth sets. Our serving was tough, our defense was doing everything they could to keep the ball from hitting the floor and our hitters were swinging to put the ball away. Our sophomore leadership was phenomenal and our freshmen blend right in with it. Every single member of this team is vital to our success. This is a special group and we are so happy that we get to continue our season together at the national tournament.”
Sip finished with 12 kills against Saint Cloud. For her efforts over the two games, she was named tournament MVP. Marion had 11 digs and nine kills. Strom had 33 assists and 14 digs.
The NJCAA Division III National Tournament begins on Nov. 10, in Rochester. The Lady Spartans have received the No. 5 seed and will take on the No. 12 seed in Monroe College, in first round action.
