The M State Lady Spartan softball team traveled to Cambridge on Apr. 19, to take on the No. 9 ranked team in NJCAA DIII softball, the Anoka Ramsey Golden Rams. The Lady Spartans lost game one 12-3 and game two 20-1.
In game one, the Lady Spartans came out fast in the top of the first, grabbing a 3-0 lead. Good, patient at bats led to three walks and a hit batter. Lydia Baker picked up andRBI as did Abby Tysdal on a ground out. After that, it was all Golden Rams as they added two in the bottom of the first, three in the second and broke the game open with a five run third inning. The Lady Spartans missed a couple of plays in the field and, as good teams do, the Golden Rams capitalized for the 12-3 win.
Maddy Shjerve pitched well and Kenna Kehoe, Baker and Tysdal each had a hit a piece.
M State has a stretch of 10 games in 12 days ahead of them, so in game two they tried to mix and match some pitching to get some players that normally do not pitch some innings. The strike zone was hard to find, and the game got away from the Lady Spartans, but the experience was valuable.
The Lady Spartans continued to compete until the final out, scoring their only run of the game in the final inning on a single by Hannah Scherr and an RBI single by Mackenzie Foss. Foss had three hits for the game along with a stolen base and RBI.
Now at 2-10 on the season, M State is scheduled to host four doubleheaders over the next week, beginning with Ridgewater College on Apr. 21.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone