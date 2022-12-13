Lady Spartans split a pair of road games

The M State Lady Spartans women’s basketball team began their weekend swing with a 67-43 win over Fon du Lac Tribal and Community College, on Dec. 9.
M State led 20-10 after the first quarter and took a 35-19 lead into the break.
They shot 37.6% (29-77) in the game, held a 49-36 edge on the boards and also forced Fon du Lac into 23 turnovers.
Emily Dehler led the way with 23 points, 11 rebounds and six steals. Ashley Dreger had 15 points and Itzel Salazar finished with 13 points, five assists and four steals.
Central Lakes 71 M State 68
With their second game in as many days, the Lady Spartans could not hold a small half time lead, falling to Central Lakes.
M State led 32-26 after the first two quarters but the host team outscored the Lady Spartans in the third, 25-16. Both teams scored 20 over the final 10 minutes of play.
Five different players scored in double digits for M State, who shot 43.3% (26-60).
Dehler had a double double with 20 points and added 14 rebounds for a double-double Brooke Finken and Salazar added 12 points each, with Salazar recording five assists and four steals. Keely Foley came off the bench to score 11 and Draeger had 10 points and six assists.
The pair of games puts the Lady Spartans at 5-4 on the season.
They will return to action on Dec. 16 and 17, at the Central Lakes Winter Classic.
