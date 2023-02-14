Lady Spartans stung by undefeated Yellowjackets

Taking on the top ranked Rochester Community and Technical College Yellowjackets, on Feb. 11, the M State Lady Spartans fell behind early and played catch up for the rest of the game, in a 75-51 loss at home.
Rochester opened up the game on a 10-0 run and led 26-6 after the first quarter. They would also lead 42-22 at the break and used a 24-5 scoring output in the third to really open up the contest.
The Lady Spartans didn’t back down, as they used a 19-0 run in the fourth, but fell well short of being within striking distance.
Rochester shot 47.6% (30-63) from the field, compared to 40% (20-50) for M State. The visitors held a slight edge on the boards, 33-28.
Lindsey Kurz paced the Lady Spartans with 14 points and eight rebounds. Emily Dehler provided 14 points and six rebounds. It was the final home game of their M State careers.
The loss was the fifth in-a-row and dropped the Lady Spartans to 10-15 overall and 2-10 in Minnesota College Athletics Conference South Division play.
A pair of road games to wrap up the regular season awaits. Visiting Saint Cloud on Feb. 15, then at Ridgewater, on Feb. 18.
