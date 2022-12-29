Lakers cash in on Otter miscues

In a rivalry match up, during the AmericInn/Country Inn and Suites Holiday Basketball Classic, the Detroit Lakes Lakers girls basketball team came away with a 60-50 victory over the Fergus Falls Otters.
DL jumped out to a 7-0 advantage over the first few minutes of the game. The lead would stretch double digits before the Otters slowly crept back into the contest, pulling within 12-11 with just over seven minutes remaining in the half. The Lakers went nearly eight minutes without scoring a point.
Fergus continued to play catch up before taking their first lead at 21-20. They would end the half with a 26-23 lead.
The two sides traded buckets to open up the second 18, with the game then being tied at 31’s and 33’s.
From there, DL would jump out to a 12 point lead and did not allow the Otters to get within single digits for the rest of the game.
The Lakers forced 26 turnovers in the game, including 16 in the second half, to slow down the Otter attack.
Cyntreya Lockett and Brynn Sternberg led Fergus with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Karyssa Eberle led the squad with nine rebounds and Lockett had eight.
Now at 3-3, the Otters will take on the Hancock Owls, for third place, on Dec. 29.
DL plays Crookston for the tournament championship, on the same day.
