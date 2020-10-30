BARRETT — The West Central Area volleyball team hosted the Minnewaska Lakers Thursday. A tough Lakers team topped the hosting Knights in four sets.

“We just need to keep getting better,” Knights head coach Melissa Foslien said. “Even though this was a loss for us, our team knows that they can stick with and push tougher teams, we've improved every game we've played in one way or another.”

Elizabeth Rustan led the attack with nine kills, while teammates Kaitlyn Hansen and Macy Grosz each had 14 digs.

The Knights will now host Brandon-Evansville in a 7:30 p.m. tilt Monday.

