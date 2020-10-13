The Fergus Falls girls’ soccer team had its season cut short Tuesday as the hosting Detroit Lakes Lakers topped the Otters 2-1 in the Section 8A playoffs.
The Lakers would score their first goal with 13 minutes left in the first half. The game would remain that way until Detroit Lakes added a second goal with 22 minutes left to play.
The Otters would cut into the lead with 1:48 left on the clock as Megan Tosset scored her first varsity goal off a pass from Piper Andrews. Fergus Falls had a chance to tie with 24 seconds left, but the Laker defense held.
“These girls showed up tonight and were ready to play,” Otters head coach Ben Jurgens said. “They played hard and they played for each other. They never stopped chasing their goal of a win tonight. To the seniors, you will be missed but you left such a positive mark on our program. The coaches cannot thank you enough.”
