Opening up the 2022 season, the Fergus Falls Otters football team ran into a stout Detroit Lakes Lakers squad, as the Otters fell 54-10. DL used big plays and timely turnovers to come out on top. The two longtime rivals once again opened up the season against each other.
Junior Brayden Nelson, making his first varsity start, guided the Otters down the field on the first possession of the game. The big play was a 55-yard connection between Nelson and Griffin Babolian. The drive stalled out just outside the red zone and a long field goal was no good by Jaydon Manteufel.
The Lakers wasted little time on the offensive side. Their first play from scrimmage was an 80-yard touchdown run by Ethan Carrier. Trailing 7-0, the Otters picked up one first down on their next drove but were forced to punt.
DL answered with a 63-yard drive, resulting in a 24-yard touchdown run from Ethan. The extra point was good as it was 14-0 in favor of the home team.
On Fergus’s next possession, the Lakers came up with an interception and returned it inside the 10 yard line. A few players later, they would score on a two-yard run by Mason Carrier.
After the first 12 minutes, it was 21-0 for the Lakers.
Another Otters drive would stall out as the game moved into the second quarter. DL took advantage, moving down the field and making it 28-0, on a ten-yard touchdown pass.
Fergus made some plays offensively and moved the ball inside the red zone, on their next possession. Levi King hooked up with Jaxon Zender-Severson for 45-yards. After a missed pass on third down, Manteufel converted a 31-yard field goal, making it 28-3, Lakers.
Much like the first field goal attempt, the second one was followed by a big play from DL. The ensuing kickoff was returned by Ethan for an 80-yard touchdown.
Fergus had another promising drive going late in the half, but the Lakers came up with an interception. DL would end their strong first half performance with a 3-yard touchdown run by Ethan. Making it 41-3 at the break.
The Lakers would open up the second half with an 85-yard touchdown drive, increasing their lead to 47-3.
Late in the third quarter, the Otters were able to find the end zone after a turnover, as Eli Draeger scored on a one-yard touchdown run. The fumble set up the Otters at the Lakers 35-yard line. Manteufel’s kick was good and it made it a 47-10 score.
As the game moved into the fourth quarter, the Otters fumbled the ball on their own side of the 50 and DL would score a 40-yard touchdown on the next play. The PAT was good and it was 54-10. Both sides would have one more possession in the game, but a running clock wrapped things up quickly in the final 12.
As the contest went on in the second half, both teams got their backup players into the game.
For Fergus, they ran the ball 35 times for 170 yards. Babolian had 12 carries for 73 yards, King had 7 carries for 31 and Draeger 4 for 23 and the touchdown
King and Nelson split time at the quarterback position for the Otters. Nelson was 4-13 for 86 yards and King was 2-4 for 43. They each threw one interception. Fergus finished with 299 total yards of offense.
The Lakers racked up 285 yards on the ground and finished with 93 yards through the air.
The home opener awaits the Otters, on Sept. 9, as they will take on Park Rapids.