Crashing the net

Fergus Falls volleyball player Paige Pearson goes for a kill against Detroit Lakes in the Otters’ home game Thursday.

 Mathew Holding Eagle

After cancellations by two separate teams, the Fergus Falls and Detroit Lakes volleyball teams decided to faceoff Thursday at Kennedy Secondary School Gold Gym.  The Lakers would come out victories 26-24, 21-25-21, 22-25, 25-17, 15-10.

“We lost a tough one to Detroit Lakes last night in five,” Otters head coach Sabrina Noon said. “The girls played tonight, but are still learning to make adjustments.”

Paige Pearson led Fergus Falls on the attack as she recorded 13 kills, while teammates Hannah Prody and Katie Strommen recorded four and three blocks, respectively.  Defensively, Logan Strom (13) and Tori Ratz (12) were in double figures for digs and Makayla Huus had five ace serves.

The Otters will hit the road for a 7 p.m. game against the Willmar Cardinals Monday.

