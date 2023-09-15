Lakers use strong defensive effort to thwart Otters

Welcoming in old gridiron friends, the Lakers of Detroit Lakes, on Sept. 14 for a rival contest, the Fergus Falls Otters once again started slow on offense and it costed them. The Lakers scored on three straight possessions in the first half and went on to a 31-6 victory.
Fergus opened up the game on offense, but were forced into a punting situation. Whether it was a designed call or spur of the moment, the Otters tried to pick up the first down on a fourth down play, but the Lakers got the stop and the ball on the plus side of the field.
DL, however, could not pick up a first down and punted.
The home team followed with their second straight three-and-out and punted the ball back to the Lakers.
The following drive by the Lakers would be their first of three scoring drives in-a-row. It resulted in a six-yard run by Easton Wahl. The point after was added on by Nicholas Buboltz, making it 7-0.
DL forced an interception on the next Otter offensive drive. Then, facing a third and 22, Laker quarterback, Caden Strand, hit his wide receiver in stride for a 50 yard score. The PAT was good and it was 14-0, late in the opening quarter.
Fergus continued to have an uphill battle against the Lakers defense. For the second consecutive drive, DL forced an interception.
Shortly after, Mason Carrier made it a three score game, rumbling in from 11 yards out.
In the final drive of the first half, the Otters gained some positive yardage and moved the ball into DL territory, but ultimately were stopped on fourth down.
Looking to make it four straight scoring drives, DL had a first and goal situation in the final minute of the first half. A false start and a large loss on a pitch out play ran the clock out. The Lakers were out of timeouts and could not get one final play off, making it 21-0 at the break.
Fergus had 46 yards of offense in the first half, compared to 248 for DL.
Moving into the second half, the Lakers were content keeping things on the ground and moved inside the 10 yard-line, before settling for a 27-yard field goal by Buboltz.
The Otters were forced into their third three and out of the game, punting the ball back to DL.
A methodical drive resulted in the final score of the evening for the Lakers. A short touchdown plunge and PAT made it 31-0.
As the second half moved on, both teams brought on back-ups and eventually, on the final offensive drive of the game, the Otters scored.
Caleb Fronning had a couple of nice runs on the series, including scoring from eight yards out.
DL had the ball last and ran the clock out.
The Lakers finished with 381 yards of total offense, 260 on the ground and 121 through the air. Wahl had 88 yards on 10 carries and one score, while Carrier finished with 12 carries for 82 yards and a score.
Fergus had 154 yards of total offense, 91 on the ground and 63 in the air. Henry Bethel completed 10 passes for 42 yards, while rushing four times for 26. Griffin Babolian fought for 19 yards on eight carries. Levi King was the leading receptionist, five catches for 38 yards.
Now at 1-2 on the season, Fergus returns to action next Friday (Sept. 22), traveling to take on East Grand Forks. In all three games this season, the Otters have fallen behind 21-0 in the first half. They will look to reverse that fortune against the Green Wave.